Around 100,000 People Evacuated in Russia After Bomb Threat Calls - Source

A source in emergencies services told Sputnik that some 100,000 people had been evacuated in Russia on Tuesday following anonymous bomb threat calls.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Around 100,000 people have been evacuated in 14 Russia's cities including Moscow following anonymous bomb threat calls made on Tuesday, a source in emergencies services told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The checks and evacuations have been held at 152 [infrastructural] objects. Around 100,000 people have been evacuated," the source said.

On Tuesday, another wave of anonymous calls about explosives allegedly planted in shopping malls and objects of social infrastructure hit Russian cities including Moscow, Salekhard, Rostov-on-Don, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Astrakhan and Voronezh.

Such anonymous calls have been made across Russia over the past week. Neither of the claims had been confirmed after the law enforcement had examined the buildings. On Thursday, a law enforcement source told Sputnik that the calls had been made from abroad by persons associated with the Daesh.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the situation "telephone terrorism" adding that all the necessary measures were being taken to find the perpetrators.