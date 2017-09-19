High-Tech Share in Russian Economy Should Nearly Double by 2025 - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that high-tech products' share in the national economy should be increased up by another 14 percent by 2025.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The share of high-tech products in the national commodity output, which is currently standing at 16 percent, should by pushed up by another 14 percent by 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.

"The share of non-military and dual-use high-tech products in the total commodity output should increase from 16 percent to 30 percent by 2025," Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Military-Industrial Commission.

The president added that the establishment of a centralized research and development database would be a crucial step to increase the efficiency of the use of intellectual property in the defense industry.

The Russian Military-Industrial Commission is a standing agency, which was established to oversee the implementation of the national security strategy with particular regard to the development of Russia's defense industry. It brings together representatives of the defense ministry, armed forces and defense industry. The commission is chaired by the Russian president, assisted by the deputy prime minister.