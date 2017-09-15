Register
23:04 GMT +315 September 2017
Live
    Search
    An RS-24 Yars / SS-27 Mod 2 solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile during the military parade marking the 72nd anniversary of Victory in the 1941-45 Great Patriotic War on Red Square, Moscow

    A Shield for the Yars: Russia’s Invincible Nuclear Club

    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 77270

    With the Yars, Sarmat and Topol-M heavy intercontinental ballistic missiles poised to constitute the main land-based element of Russia’s nuclear triad, the Defense Ministry is making sure that they never come in harm’s way.

    There is an entire family of armored vehicles out there ensuring the maximum possible protection for Russia’s mighty intercontinental ballistic missiles, each being a sentinel guarding the country.

    Soft Spot

    The self-propelled all-terrain missile systems are highly effective because they can move around and avoid being detected by enemy surveillance.

    One downside, however, is that while a stationary reinforced-concrete missile silo can be destroyed only by a direct hit from a heavy bunker-busting bomb or warhead, a mobile missile system can be taken out even by a small group of Special Ops troops armed with grenade-launchers, or a powerful antitank mine.

    Survivability

    A Yars mobile land-based missile system being transported to its field combat duty site.
    © Sputnik/ Vadim Savitskii
    Russia Successfully Test-Launches Yars ICBM
    Russia’s current arsenal of such mobile missile systems now consists of Topol, Topol-M and Yars ICBMs. To make sure they are not destroyed or subverted,  each such unit comes with  an escort of specialized fighting vehicles that look as if they came from a sci-fi movie.

    One such defender is the Taifun-M anti-diversion armored reconnaissance vehicle developed specially for the Russian strategic missile forces.

    The Taifun-M is used to escort mobile intercontinental ballistic missiles to prevent enemy ambushes. It can also protect silo-based ICBM launch sites.

    Armed with a single remotely-controlled 7.62 —mm machine gun, the Taifun-M is fitted with a mast-mounted radar, FLIR and optical sensors. Some sources report that it can spot enemy vehicles at a range of 6 kilometers (3 miles) and enemy troops at a range of 3 kilometers (1.5 miles).

    The Taifun-M also carries a small drone to monitor large areas and a portable mine detector and a system that suppresses radio-controlled explosive devices.

    Defense Ministry officials said that the “honorary escort” of protective vehicles, which also includes mobile minesweepers and electronic jammers to neutralize radio-controlled explosive devices, make sure that the new generation of Russian ICBMs are well protected against enemy attack, no matter where it may come from.

    Cruise Missile Won’t Get Them

    As for America’s much-touted “Prompt Global Strike” featuring cruise missiles, Russian military experts dismissed this as a “fairy tale” that should not be taken seriously.

    “The media often say that one could use a disarming strike against us and we will have nothing left to respond. This is bulls**t. Our military doctrine says that even a conventional attack on our nuclear installation will be considered the start of a nuclear war that will entail a massive nuclear retaliatory strike. That’s why no one will ever risk attacking a nuclear arsenal with conventional weapons,” military expert and the former commander of Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces Viktor Yesin told RIA Novosti.

    In September, Russia conducted another successful launch of a silo-based Yars ICBM from Plesetsk.

    Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile complex
    © Sputnik/ Sergei Kazak
    Russia's RS-28 Sarmat ICBM: Hypersonic Disaster for US Missile Defense Shield
    Minutes later the missile’s warheads reached their designated target at the Kura range on Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka peninsula.

    The Yars ICBM is so accurate that  its maximum deviation from a target 12,000 kilometers (7,500 miles) away is a mere 150 meters.

    Yars ICBMs, each  reportedly carrying between three and six 300 kiloton warheads, are now being delivered to several missile regiments in the Urals and Siberia.

    Related:

    Russia Successfully Test-Launches Yars ICBM
    Russian Strategic Missile Forces Switching to Yars ICBMs - Putin
    Tags:
    silo-based missiles, mobile complexes, protection, Russian ICBMs, Topol-M, Sarmat ballistic missile, RS-26 Yars, Russia Armed Forces, Viktor Yesin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 9-15)
    This Week in Pictures (September 9-15)
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok