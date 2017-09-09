Register
11:59 GMT +309 September 2017
Live
    Search
    The Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft-carrying cruiser in Severomorsk. File photo

    Repairs to Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov Aircraft Carrier to Start Next Year

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Eshenko
    Russia
    Get short URL
    141970

    According to a defense industry source, the 35th shipbuilding plant in Murmansk, Russia is set to start working on repairing the Admiral Kuznetsov, Russia's lone aircraft carrier, in 2018.

    ST.PETERSBURG (Sputnik)  The repair of the Russian Navy's Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier is set to start  in 2018 and will take at least two years to finish, a source from Russia's defense industry told Sputnik Saturday.

    "The decision on aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov has been made, we will repair it at our 35th shipbuilding plant in Murmansk. The aircraft carrier will already be there at the beginning of next year," the source said.

    "We will try to do everything possible to complete the repairs in two years," the source said.

    Navy Day Parade Rehearsals In Kola Bay
    © Photo: Youtube/Sputnik
    Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov Carrier Graces Navy Day Parade Rehearsal
    Vice-Adm. Viktor Bursuk said in August that the repairs and upgrade of the ship might take 2.5-3 years.

    The Admiral Kuznetsov, Russia’s sole aircraft carrier, was commissioned in 1990 and has not undergone any major overhauls following a two-year refit between 1996 and 1998.

    Russia's naval group, consisting of the Admiral Kuznetsov, the Pyotr Veliky battle cruiser, the Severomorsk and the Admiral Kulakov anti-submarine destroyer, and support vessels, left for Syria in October 2016 to participate in counter-terrorism operations.

    The group returned to Russia in February this year on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which came after a new ceasefire was announced in Syria in December 2016.

    Related:

    Repair of Russian Admiral Kuznetsov Aircraft Carrier Will Begin This Year
    US Fans Jeer at Russian Tennis Star Kuznetsova During Miami Game
    Russia to Modernize the Admiral Kuznetsov, Forego Building New Aircraft Carrier
    Tags:
    repair, shipbuilding, Admiral Kuznetsov, Russia, Murmansk
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 2-8)
    This Week in Pictures (September 2-8)
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok