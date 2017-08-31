Russian Otkritie Bank Capital Outflow Slows Down – Press Service

© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov Russian Central Bank Launches Bailout of Otkritie Bank

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Tuesday, the Bank of Russia said it had launched bailout procedures for Otkritie Bank and appointed a temporary administration to manage this bank from August 29.This will be the first bailout through a new mechanism. The Bank of Russia, having invested in the Banking Sector Consolidation Fund established this year, will become the main shareholder of Otkritie, replacing Otkritie Holding.

"We see positive dynamics, [namely], the outflow of the clients’ funds in the recent days has significantly slowed down, and new clients are coming, attracted by the mixture of reliability of a state-run bank and stakes, comparable to those of the leading private institutions," the press service said.

The bank noted that it did not change terms with regard to its products, however, it considered adjusting stakes to bring the terms closer to those of state-run financial institutions.

Otkritie is a commercial bank that was formed as a result of the amalgamation of more than 10 banks of various sizes. The bank has over 30,000 corporate clients, 165,000 small business customers and about 3.2 million retail customers. According to RIA Rating, Otkritie was ranked eighth among Russian banks in terms of total assets as of August 1. The Otkritie group includes Trust Bank, Rosgosstrakh Insurance Company, Rosgosstrakh Bank, Lukoil-Garant, Electric Power Industry and RGS pension funds, Otkritie Broker, Tochka and Roketbank services.