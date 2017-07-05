Military Action Should Be Excluded as Response to N. Korea - Russian Envoy to UN

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — "The possibility of taking military measures to resolve the problems of the Korean peninsula should be excluded," Safronkov stated.

He also said any attempt to economically strangle North Korea in response to its missile test would be unacceptable.

"Attempts to economically strangle North Korea are equally unacceptable, as millions of people are in humanitarian need," Safronkov said, after warning the Security Council countries against pursuing any military option.

Instead, the situation around the recent missile launch by North Korea requires close examination, he argued.

"The situation requires a thorough investigation and clarification," Safronkov said.

He acknowledged that Pyongyang’s most recent missile launch is unacceptable and violated the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

"We find this action from the DPRK to be inadmissible and to be running counter to relevant Security Council resolutions," Safronkov said. "Russia and China have urged the DPRK to firmly comply with the provisions of set resolutions. We share the concern regarding the evolving situation in the Korean peninsula and escalation of military and political tensions on the peninsula."