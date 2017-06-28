Russian Parliament May Look Into Swiss, US Experience on Sovereignty Protection

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia may use the experience of Switzerland and the United States as a reference when working to set out guidelines for preventing foreign interference in Russia’s internal affairs, Andrei Klimov, the head of the Federation Council's commission on protection of state sovereignty, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"I think different kinds of experience will be useful to us, including the experience of a country such as Switzerland, which is very carefully maintaining its sovereignty, a country such as the United States," Klimov said.

The senator explained that the United States was not afraid to enact harsh measures when suspecting that its sovereignty was being violated, while Russia was often "shy" to act.

According to Klimov, the work of the commission may be discussed with foreign colleagues at the Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in St. Petersburg in October.

Klimov also said that BRICS members and a number of Latin American and African countries support Russia’s initiative for the protection of state sovereignty.

The US Congress is currently looking into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election. Moscow has repeatedly denied meddling in that vote, characterizing allegations as absurd and groundless, and stressed that it does not interfere in other states' internal affairs.