Russian Central Bank Detects Isolated Cases of Hackers Infecting Banking Systems

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The malware, called Petya , was first identified in March 2016. Security researchers said on Tuesday that it appears to be spreading on the same exploit as the WannaCry ransomware that took down hundreds of thousands of computers worldwide last month.

"The Bank of Russia notifies of detection of computer attacks against Russian credit organizations. According to the Bank of Russia’s information, isolated cases of infection of objects of information infrastructure were detected. No disruptions of the work of the banks’ systems or disruptions of provision of services to customers were detected," the bank said.

Ukrainian government agencies, banks and electrical companies have also been affected, as well as Russia's oil company Rosneft and dozens of other companies across the United Kingdom, France, Spain and other nations.

Earlier this year, Russian banks repelled a wave of cyberattacks.