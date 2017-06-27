Putin One of World’s Most Famous, Influential Politicians - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to a recent poll conducted by US-based Pew Research Center, around 27 percent of respondents consider Putin is doing "the right thing" on the international arena, when only 22 percent trust Trump’s actions and 74 percent have voiced no confidence in the US president.

"Indeed, President Putin enjoys absolutely predominant support of Russians inside the country and is one of the most famous and influential politicians on the international arena. It is hardly possible to challenge this thesis," Peskov said, when asked to comment on the results of a poll saying that Putin enjoys more trust in the world than the US President Donald Trump and whether this could be the reason why their meeting was being put off.

