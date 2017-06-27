Russia's Successful Test of Bulava ICBM 'Sends a Message to the West'

In an interview with Sputnik, military expert Viktor Baranets described the Bulava as “a very serious weapon.”
"The successful test of the sea-launched Bulava ICBM means that this project is moving ahead. It is a very serious and powerful weapon, and the more successful tests we have, the more willing our Navy will be to take on board this powerful weapon,” Baranets said.
He added that the tests of the Bulava ICBM were being closely watched by the West.
“I think that [Monday’s launch] sends a message to the West that Russia keeps its Armed Forces in a high degree of combat readiness and that the Navy is being armed with advanced new weapons,” Viktor Baranets noted.
The R-30 Bulava is a solid-fuel ballistic missile developed expressly for Project 955 submarines. It carries 10 warheads of 150 kilotons each, and has a range of 8,000 kilometers (5,000 miles).
The fourth-generation Borey and Borey-A submarine missile cruisers armed with Bulava ICBMs are designated to become the backbone of Russia’s sea-based strategic nuclear forces in the coming decades.
Russia currently has three such submarines, and five more are under construction to join the Russian Navy before 2020.
