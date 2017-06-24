Register
24 June 2017
    MC-21 mid-range passenger jets

    Russia's Advanced MC-21 Plane Accomplishes First Stage of Test Flights

    © Photo: United Aircraft Corporation (UAC)
    Russia
    The Russian Irkut Corporation announced the completion of the first stage of test flights of its new MС-21 passenger aircraft.

    The MC-21
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Mamontov
    Russian Irkut Corporation Sign Contracts for Supply of 175 MC-21 Planes
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — New Russian advanced MС-21 passenger plane has successfully performed another test flight, thus completing the first stage of testing, the company said in statement Friday.

    "[On] June 23, 2017, MC-21-300 test aircraft performed another flight, which completes the first stage of the in-plant testing," the statement read.

    Such characteristics as stability and ability to control the aircraft, as well as the working capacity of the systems, were successfully tested, according to the statement.

    "Designers of the Engineering Center of the Irkut Corporation and specialists of the flight test division of the Yakovlev Design Bureau are processing the received information. At the same time, preparation of the MC-21 aircraft for the next stage of flight tests is beginning," the company said.

    MC-21
    © Photo: irkut.com
    Brand-New Russian MC-21 Airliner to Rival Boeing in Terms of Fuel Efficiency, Comfort
    The MC-21 is a twin-engine short-and mid-range airliner with a capacity of 150-212 passengers. The presentation of the aircraft took place in June 2016 in the Russian city of Irkutsk. The plane’s maiden flight was on May 28, followed by a series of test flights in June.

    The overall volume of sales for the MC-21 is expected to amount to 1,000 aircraft by 2037, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said in May. The new planes have already been ordered by Russian flag carrier Aeroflot and Egypt's KATO Investment company. Additionally, the Tanzanian flag carrier has expressed interest in purchasing the aircraft.

    Tags:
    test flight, MC-21, Irkut, Russia
