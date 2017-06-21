Russian Exporter Ready to Sell Arms to NATO States If Allowed - Rosoboronexport

© Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova Rosoboronexport Expects Its Air Defense Products to Turn Heads at Paris Airshow

LE BOURGET (France) (Sputnik)Greece is the only NATO member that has the Russian-made S-300 long-range surface-to-air missiles systems in service. The Greek military successfully test-fired the air defense system for the first time in 2013 after buying two batteries in 1999.

"Rosoboronexport would with great pleasure, with the relevant decision of the president, supply weapons and military equipment to other countries of the alliance," Mikheev told reporters at the Paris Air Show.

Mikheev cautioned, however, that "at the moment this is hampered by unfair competition from Western countries, expressed in sanctions imposed on Russia and Rosoboronexport."

The Indian Air Force has put into service more than 240 Russian Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets to date, Russia's Rosoboronexport intermediary Director General Alexander Mikheev said Wednesday.

"One of our largest joint projects in the field of aircraft technology is the creation and production of a modern multipurpose Su-30MKI fighter. As of today, the Indian Air Force has put into service over 240 aircraft," Mikheev told reporters at the Paris Air Show.

Russia's Rosoboronexport intermediary does not plan to export next-generation S-500 missile systems, Sukhoi PAK FA fifth-generation fighter aircraft and tanks based on the Armata Universal Combat Platform in the near future, Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev said Wednesday.

"Undoubtedly, the next-generation Aramata tank, the S-500 air defense system, the fifth-generation aircraft and certain other advanced Russian weapons systems have an export future, but are not yet included in Rosoboronexport's plans for respective deliveries," Mikheev told reporters at the Paris Air Show.

Russia and India aim to sign a deal on the delivery of Russia's S-400 Triumf air defense systems as soon as possible, Russia's Rosoboronexport intermediary Director General Alexander Mikheev said Wednesday.

"We are discussing the deliveries' technical issues. I can assure you that our company and the Indian side are set for an early signing of the contract," Mikheev told reporters at the Paris Air Show.

Indian Defense Minister Arun Jaitley is expected to lead a delegation to Russia for talks with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on military and technical cooperation this Friday.

The Indian press estimates the deal to deliver five S-400 systems from Russia would cost $5.5 billion.