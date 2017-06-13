Register
15:24 GMT +313 June 2017
    Siberian Federal University

    Siberian Federal University to Invite up to 100 Foreign Specialists Per Year

    © Photo: Siberian Federal University
    Russia
    Siberian Federal University announced the second wave of Postdoc SFU recruitment.

    Moscow, June 5 – RIA Novosti. Siberian Federal University (SFU) has launched a second wave of competitive recruitment for the Postdoc SFU program to attract talented scientists from abroad.

    "The Postdoc SFU program is attracting young but quite experienced researchers. They are highly mobile and promising specialists who can hold first or second positions in research teams," SFU Vice-Rector for Research and International Affairs Sergei Verkhovets told RIA Novosti.

    At the same time, the postdoc researchers are "a litmus test for the university administration's efficiency," he said. "While the permanent staff, who are accustomed to the existing system, might keep quiet on certain points, foreigners are more likely to urge a change in tradition. This cooperation helps our staff to identify bottlenecks in labor organization and remove them," Verkhovets said, adding that Russians with a Ph.D. received no more than 3 years ago could also apply to join Postdoc SFU.

    The Tomsk-TPU-120 satellite
    © Photo: YouTube/ROSCOSMOS Media Store
    'Just the First Stage': Unique 3D-Printed Siberian Satellite to Orbit Earth
    Requirements for candidates include publications indexed in the Web of Science or Scopus platforms, research experience under grants or academic research contracts, and fluency in English. A candidate must be no older than 35 at the time of submitting the application.

    The university, in turn, will provide competition winners with accommodations, decent pay, and a chance to work with advanced equipment under prominent scientists.

    The university is planning to convert salaries of the heads of research divisions to the postdoc format and attract between 50 and 100 foreign specialists per year via open competitions.

    In the West, postdocs are young researchers with a Ph.D. who earned a temporary position at a university on a competitive basis.

    The Postdoc SFU program was launched in 2016 as part of Project 5-100 government program.

