Unique Tor-M2 Air Defense Missile System Test-Fired in Southern Russia (VIDEO)

The Tor-M2 is an upgraded version of the Tor-M1 short-range air defense missile system and was designed by the defense company Almaz-Antey.
The TOR-M2 (NATO reporting name SA-15 Gauntlet) was presented for the first time to the public during the Moscow Air Show, MAKS in 2007 and was placed on active duty with the Russian armed forces in March 2017.
The Tor-M2 is a low- to medium-altitude, short-range surface-to-air missile system designed for intercepting aircraft, cruise missiles, precision-guided munitions, unmanned aerial vehicles and ballistic targets.
The Tor-M2 is fully automated and is able to engage four targets simultaneously (Tor-M1 can engage two), and has improved electronic countermeasure resistance.
