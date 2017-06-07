US-Controlled NGOs Most Active in Meddling With Moscow Affairs

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) controlled by the US State Department are the ones most active in interfering with Russia’s domestic affairs, Russian Prosecutor General Yuri Chaika said on Wednesday.

"After having analyzed the results of NGO checks in general we have seen that the ones most actively interfering with Russia’s domestic affairs are foreign non-governmental organizations that are in fact controlled by the US Department of State and other foreign agencies," Chaika said at the Russian Council of the Federation meeting on preventing foreign states from meddling with Russian domestic affairs.

The Prosecutor General proposed to expand the grounds for recognizing foreign NGOs in Russia as "undesirable" to include causing damage to economic and political interests of Russia.

According to Russian legislation, foreign and international non-governmental organizations regarded as undesirable are not allowed to create or take part in the activities of legal entities in Russia.