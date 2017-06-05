By 2020 All Missile Units of Russia's Ground Forces to be Equipped With Iskander

"By 2020, we are planning to complete the complex of measures aimed at the qualitative modernization of the structure and the effective combat strength of these corps of Russia's Ground Forces and equip them with the state-of-the-art armaments to the extent not less than 70 percent," Maj. Gen. Mikhail Matveevsky said on Monday.

"All the missile units will be re-equipped with the Iskander-M (NATO reporting name SS-26 Stone) mobile ballistic missile systems and the rocket artillery brigades – with state-of-the-art multiple launch rocket systems Tornado-S," he elaborated.

The Iskander-M is a mobile ballistic missile system designed to destroy a wide variety of ground targets at a range of up to 500 kilometers (over 300 miles).

On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry released footage of the first launch of an Iskander-M missile launch outside of Russian territory.

The launch was conducted as part of the Russia-Tajikistan joint drills dubbed "Dushanbe-Counterterror."

© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov Troops load a Tornado multiple launch rocket system during the artillery drill of the 5th Army at Sergeyevsky base, Russia's Primorye Territory

During the final stage of the exercises, the Missile Forces military destroyed simulated terrorists, while located 140 kilometers from the 'enemy' target.

The Russian Ground Force's artillery brigades will begin receiving state-of-the-art Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled guns with innovative multi-round simultaneous impact firing capabilities, able to deliver several volleys at various trajectories to engage a target at the same time.

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich Self-propelled artillery systems Koalitsiya-SV

Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled guns will serve as the blueprint for robotized artillery systems in the future, Maj. Gen. Matveevsky elaborated.

"We can speak about creating fully robotic artillery systems that perform tasks without human intervention in the future," he said.

He highlighted the self-propelled gun's unmanned combat compartment and its automated guiding and armament loading capabilities.

© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov A Khrizantema-S supersonic anti-tank missile during the first large-scale rehearsal of the Victory Day Parade in Alabino, Moscow Region

Russia's anti-tank sub-units will continue receiving state-of-the art Khrizantema-S and the Kornet Anti-Tank Guided Weapons (ATGW), which are designed to detect and destroy the existing and future main battle tanks (MBTs), armored tanks, low-flying aerial targets, lightweight surface targets, and field fortifications, including steel shelters and bunkers, in both day and at night under all weather conditions. The weapons offer a high-rate of fire and are protected against electronic countermeasures.

© Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov A Tiger armored vehicle with the Cornet anti-tank missile system during the joint Victory Parade drills of the combined parade unit, mechanized column and lineup of aircraft

"The new state program is also aimed at the development of advanced weaponry with radically new operational and combat capabilities. This will create pre-conditions for the weaponry which will surpass the existing samples by one or even two generations," Matveevsky concluded.