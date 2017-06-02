Russia to Construct Solar-Diesel Power Plants in Far East

VLADIVOSTOK(Sputnik) — According to the statement, the memorandums stipulate the construction of power plants with a combined energy capacity of up to 40 Megawatts (MW).
"Within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum [SPIEF] a number of agreements on the implementation of a national project in the sphere of energy, towards the realization of distributed solar energy generation, were achieved," the statement said.
SPIEF, a major global platform for communication between businesspeople and discussion of crucial economic issues, kicked off in Russia's second largest city on Thursday and will continue through Saturday. Sputnik news agency is an official media partner of the forum.
All comments
Show new comments (0)