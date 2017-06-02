Russian Primorye Region Seeks Funds From Swiss Pharma Investor MSD

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — The governor of Russia’s far eastern Primorye region said Thursday he had invited the Swiss biopharmaceutical company MSD to invest in local medical innovations, on the margins of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

MSD International has been investing significant resources to develop innovative medicines and vaccines. Its emerging markets president Kevin Ali met earlier with Primorye Gov. Vladimir Miklushevsky.

"We are now trying to synthesize biologically active food supplements, extracts from marine flora and fauna. It is an alternative method of producing medicines. It is not globally present but is quite advanced here," Miklushevsky said.

Ali expressed interest in the offer and said the Swiss company was ready to take part in the research at regional labs. He emphasized that the MSD invested in projects with scientific potential.

SPIEF, a major global platform for communication between business representatives and discussion of crucial economic issues, kicked off in Russia's second-largest city on Thursday and will continue through Saturday.