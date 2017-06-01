Russian Cosmodrome Operator to Offer Tourist Travels to Vostochny, Baikonur

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — As far as the trips to the Vostochny Cosmodrome are concerned, the center is cooperating with two travel operators, while the two others "addressed us themselves from Amur Region," Dzhuraeva noted.

"We have a total of 16 companies. They secure the tourists flow, including from Kazakhstan. We are now planning to work with one more company from Kazakhstan which works on the tourist flow as part of Expo 2017 [in Astana] as the influx of tourists is expected in relation two this significant event," Ranohon Dzhuraeva said during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

TsENKI is working on the improvement of the accommodation conditions for tourists arriving at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, the center's head further continued.

"In order to attract tourists to participate in the multiple-day trips, we need to satisfy at least the need for hotels. Three hotels are necessary, three or four stars, for 600 places approximately. The capacity of the hotel space should be doubled," Dzhuraeva stressed, adding that such activities would require private investments from Russia, Kazakhstan and other countries.

