Russia State Support of Agriculture Exports to Result in 27% Growth by 2020

"I am sure that implementation of our priority project will allow to significantly expand such support and to increase the exports of agricultural products by 27 percent up to $21,5 billion," Tkachev told reporters.
The minister added that under the adopted plan of state support of agricultural exports, the exporters would receive support within the framework of a number of programs.
According to the Russian official, such programs would include provision of loans, insurance and compensation of transport and logistic costs for the exporters.
