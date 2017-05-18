Russia Registers Spike in Drug-Trafficking via Central Asia, Trans-Caucasus

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia has recently registered an increase in drug-trafficking through Central Asian and Trans-Caucasus states, as well as the rise of contraband from China, Europe and Ukraine, Secretary of Russia's Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said.

"We are registering the active use of Internet and electronic payments by the international criminal groups for the distribution of drugs, and noticing the increased flow of smuggled supplies from China, Europe and Ukraine, as well as the increase in Afghan drug production, drug transit through the countries of Central Asia and Trans-Caucasus," Patrushev said in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

In late April, Rusisan President Vladimir Putin said that a significant flow of drugs had recently been coming from Ukraine, and most often drug suppliers to Russia were foreign groups.