Putin: Significant Flow of Drugs Coming to Russia From Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A significant flow of drugs has recently been coming from Ukraine, most often drug suppliers to Russia are foreign groups, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

"The scale of illicit turnover of synthetic drugs and new psychoactive substances is expanding. Most often, criminal groups from abroad, countries of Europe, Asia pose as their suppliers. Recently, a significant flow has been coming from Ukraine," Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Security Council.

Putin noted that the dissemination of so called Afghan drugs including heroine has not been stopped while the level of drug-related crimes is still high.

He said that e-payment systems are widely used in such crimes.