Russian Military Divers Salvage Secret Equipment From Spy Ship

Heavy Fog Probable Cause of Russian Black Sea Fleet Vessel's Wreck

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russian military divers have launched an operation to salvage secret equipment from the sunken Black Sea Fleet vessel Liman within a period of two weeks, a military source told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The work of military divers began a few days after the incident. This work is continuing now. Depending on the weather, the work of the divers can last a week or two," the source said.

The Liman research ship collided last Thursday with a Togo-flagged vessel 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the Bosphorus Strait. The Russian vessel sunk after its hull was ruptured; all 78 crew members were rescued.

The source said four Russian Black Sea Fleet mooring and rescue ships are located in the vicinity of where the Liman had sunk.

