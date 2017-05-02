Register
16:55 GMT +302 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Training exercise to rebuff amphibious assault landing on shore of Kamchatka Peninsula

    Russia to Launch Indigenous Amphibious Assault Ship in Place of French Mistrals

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Kudenko
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 141 0 0

    Russia’s Project 11711 large amphibious assault ship Pyotr Morgunov is slated to be floated this summer, Defense Ministry spokesman, Capitan First Rank Igor Dygalo, announced.

    Ka-52K helicopter
    © Sputnik/ Ilya Bogachev
    Russia to Build New Amphibious Assault Ship to Replace Mistral
    In an interview with Radio Sputnik, Igor Dygalo said that once the ship was afloat, addition would begin to furnish it will systems and equipment, including steering engines and diesel generators.

    The Pyotr Morgunov was laid down by the Yantar Shipyard on June 11, 2015 and is slated to be delivered to the Russian Navy before the end of this year.

    According to the head of the Navy’s shipbuilding department, Rear Admiral Vladimir Tryapichnikov, the Pyotr Morgunov will be able to carry over a dozen tanks, or more than 30 armored vehicles, and a Marine battalion.

    The Project 11711 large amphibious assault ship has a displacement of about 5,000 tons and a cruising capacity of up to 30 days. It is 120 meters long, 16.5 meters wide, has a speed of 18 knots and endurance of 3,500 miles, which allows it to operate on the high seas.

    The ship is armed with a pair of 30mm AK630M guns and can carry two Ka-29 transport and combat helicopters.

    Navy Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Armament Vice-Admiral Viktor Bursuk earlier said that two Project 11711 large amphibious assault ships will be built for the Russian Navy.

    Mistral Helicopter Carrier
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev
    Russian Navy Prepares Mistral Carrier Ships' Substitute Specifications
    Military expert, Captain Third Rank Dmitry Litovkin, believes that Project 11711 ships will be a big boost to the Navy.

    “We previously placed orders for two Mistral-Class amphibious assault ships in France, which were never delivered due to the Western sanctions imposed on Russia. That why we decided to build our amphibious assault ships, which we need to supply military hardware and personnel to Syria,” Litovkin told Radio Sputnik.

    “Vessels like the Pyotr Morgunov will dramatically boost our Navy’s ability to haul military cargoes to anywhere in the world,” he added.

    Russian Aerospace Forces have been involved in the Syrian conflict since 2015, when Damascus requested Moscow’s help in dealing with terrorist groups active in the war-torn Arab country.

    Russia has also sent a carrier battle group to the Mediterranean, and Syrian airspace is now protected by Russian S-300 air defense systems.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    China Kicks Off Construction of its Biggest Amphibious Assault Ship
    Russian amphibious assault ship sails for Baltic, North seas
    Tags:
    planned launch, construction, amphibious assault ship, S-300 air defense system, Ka-29 helicopter, Mistral, Ptotr Morgunov, Russian Navy, Viktor Bursuk, Dmitry Litovkin, Igor Dygalo, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Auto Race Fit for a President: Russian F1 Grand Prix in Sochi
    Auto Race Fit for a President: Formula One Russian Grand Prix in Sochi
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok