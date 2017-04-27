Russians Trust These Three Politicians More Than Anyone Else

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A total of 82 percent of Russian citizens have a positive attitude toward the country's President Vladimir Putin, while only 44 percent of the Russians support Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, a poll by Russia’s non-profit Levada Center showed Thursday.

According to the survey, 18 percent of respondents are not satisfied with Putin, while 54 percent of those surveyed expressed dissatisfaction with Medvedev.

© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov Russian FM Lavrov Reveals What Helps Him Maintain Mental Equilibrium During Tough Talks

In March, the same poll indicated that 42 percent of respondents had a positive attitude toward Medvedev, while figures for Putin remained at the same level.

The work of the lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, gained positive assessments from 42 percent of respondents, which is a four-percent increase since last month.

Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu were named the most trusted Russian politicians, the poll revealed.

A total of 1,600 respondents over the age of 18 across the country took part in the survey, conducted on April 21-24.