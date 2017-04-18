Russia Moves to Weigh Up Stripping Terrorism Convicts of Citizenship

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Draft legislation stipulating that individuals convicted of terrorism could be stripped of Russian citizenship by revoking approval decisions has been introduced by leaders of four factions in the lower house of the Russian parliament.

"The draft law proposes to amend Article 22 of the Federal Law 'On the Citizenship of the Russian Federation' stipulating that a conviction of a person by a court for committing crimes of a terrorist nature constitutes the grounds for revoking the decision to grant the citizenship of the Russian Federation," the explanatory note to the draft document says.

On April 12, President Vladimir Putin said it was impossible to revoke the citizenship of terrorists.