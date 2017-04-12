Putin Says Impossible to Revoke Russian Citizenship of Terrorists

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Putin has commented on Wednesday on the decision Nazarbayev to revoke the citizenship of the terrorists, noting that it is impossible to deprive anyone of nationality, however, it is possible to cancel the decisions, which allowed to obtain Russian citizenship.

Earlier this week, Nazarbayev vowed to revoke citizenship of those Kazakh nationals, who supported Daesh, the terrorist group outlawed in many states, including Russia.

"In accordance with Russian constitution, we cannot deprive anyone of citizenship. But we can cancel the relevant decisions, which laid ground for obtaining Russian citizenship. We will consult with our lawyers, and I think such decisions will be made in the near future," Putin said in an interview with Mir 24 TV channel.