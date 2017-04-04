Trump Extends Condolences to Russian Citizens Over Metro Blast

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump offered his condolences to the victims' families following St. Petersburg metro explosion in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the presidents agreed that terrorism needs to be jointly fought with, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"In a telephone conversation with [Russian President] Vladimir Putin, [US President] Donald Trump expressed his deep condolences to the families of the victims killed due to the barbaric act carried out in the St. Petersburg metro, and [Trump] asked to convey the words of support to the Russian people, " Peskov said.

Peskov also said that Putin had thanked his American counterpart for his solidarity over the attack.

"The presidents noted that terrorism is an evil that must be jointly fought with," Peskov stressed.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Putin and Trump agreed to maintain their contacts.