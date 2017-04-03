Homemade Explosive Device Defused in St Petersburg Metro After Deadly Blast

"An improvised explosive device was found and timely destroyed at the Ploshchad Vosstania metro station," the NAK said in a statement.
Фотография обезвреженного ЗУ на станции метро площадь Восстания в Санкт-Петербурге. pic.twitter.com/i4zZYYSFCJ— Вестник Дамаска (@NovostiDamask) 3 апреля 2017 г.
The photo of the alleged improvised device defused at the Ploshchad Vosstania metro station.
According to the NAK, a blast at the Sennaya Ploshchad metro station in St. Petersburg killed at least nine and injured over 20 people earlier on Monday.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete RIP and deepest sympathy and condolences to the people of Russia. I remember living in London, when the IRA were out and about, causing carnage everywhere. Then 7/7 and the bus and underground attacks of the day. Justice is a desert best served cold and I hope it is seriously effective, when the time is right and those behind the incident are all held to account. Take care.
anne00marie