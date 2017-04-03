Homemade Explosive Device Defused in St Petersburg Metro After Deadly Blast

"An improvised explosive device was found and timely destroyed at the Ploshchad Vosstania metro station," the NAK said in a statement.

Фотография обезвреженного ЗУ на станции метро площадь Восстания в Санкт-Петербурге. pic.twitter.com/i4zZYYSFCJ — Вестник Дамаска (@NovostiDamask) 3 апреля 2017 г.

The photo of the alleged improvised device defused at the Ploshchad Vosstania metro station.

According to the NAK, a blast at the Sennaya Ploshchad metro station in St. Petersburg killed at least nine and injured over 20 people earlier on Monday.