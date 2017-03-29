Russian Enterprises Invent Field Supermarkets for the Army

A network of Russian military trade enterprises, Voyentorg, invented so-called field supermarkets, where soldiers can buy food and drinks at any time.

According to the Ministry of Defense, pavilions can be placed on any site thanks to the simplicity of their installation.

The stores will offer a wide range of products and household goods, as well as be stationed in remote garrisons.

Positive changes will also affect the menu in the army's canteens. The dishes will include the national cuisine of the countries where Russian military bases are located, as well as a wider choice of fresh fruits and vegetables, including exotic ones.