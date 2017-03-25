Russia Files Legal Brief in US Supreme Court in Support of Bout’s Case Review

© AFP 2017/ KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV Snowden Comments on Rumors About Exchanging Him for Russian National Bout

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Russia has filed an amicus curiae brief in the US Supreme Court in support of the review of Russian businessman Viktor Bout's case, Bout's attorney Alexey Tarasov told Sputnik.

The amicus brief concerns "norms of international law, in particular, extraterritorial jurisdiction," Tarasov said on Friday.

He pointed out that this is the first time that Russia is filing such a brief in the US Supreme Court. Amicus briefs are filed by non-litigants (those not involved in a lawsuit), who have a strong interest in influencing the outcome of a lawsuit.

Earlier this month, Tarasov said that the US Supreme Court could make a decision on whether to accept the appeal in Bout's case for review by early April. Judges will review the relevant petition on March 31.

Viktor Bout was arrested in Bangkok in 2008 in the course of a joint operation carried out by Thai and US authorities, who accused him of conspiring to kill Americans by allegedly agreeing to supply Colombian militants with weapons.

Moscow says that the case is politicized and has repeatedly called on Washington to release the Russian citizen, who is serving a 25-year sentence in the United States.