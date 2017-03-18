No Explosives Found at Moscow Railway Station After Bomb Threat Call

© AP Photo/ Emrah Gurel Daesh-Inspired Terror Attack Planned to Hit Russian Capital on March 8 Foiled

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the night, a source told Sputnik that after a bomb threat call, emergency services and law enforcement officers were sent to the station to search the premises.

Law enforcement officers checked information on a possible bomb threat at the Moscow Kurskaya railway station in the early hours of Saturday.

"At 03:22 [00:22 GMT] the check was completed. No explosives were found. Overall, according to verified information, about 200 people were evacuated from the Kurskaya railway station building," the source said.

The Kurskaya railway station (Kursky railway terminal) is located in the center of the Russian capital and is connected to three major subway lines.