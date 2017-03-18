Police Search Moscow Kurskaya Railway Station After Reported Bomb Threat

© AP Photo/ Emrah Gurel Daesh-Inspired Terror Attack Planned to Hit Russian Capital on March 8 Foiled

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Law enforcement officers are checking information on a possible bomb threat at the Moscow Kurskaya railway station, an emergencies source told Sputnik in the early hours of Saturday.

"After a call about a bomb threat at the Kurskaya railway station … all premises are being inspected," the source said.

All emergency services have arrived at the station, including rescuers and police cynologists, the source added.

The Kurskaya railway station (Kursky railway terminal) is located in the center of the Russian capital and is connected to three major subway lines.