Police Search Moscow Kurskaya Railway Station After Reported Bomb Threat

"After a call about a bomb threat at the Kurskaya railway station … all premises are being inspected," the source said.
All emergency services have arrived at the station, including rescuers and police cynologists, the source added.
The Kurskaya railway station (Kursky railway terminal) is located in the center of the Russian capital and is connected to three major subway lines.
