Foreign Security Agencies Intensify Destructive Activities in Russia

ASTRAKHAN (Sputnik) — He added that Ukrainian authorities openly have announced the organization of sabotage in Russia.

"The destructive activity of foreign special services has been intensified with the aim of destabilizing the socio-political situation in Russia," Patrushev said.

"The Ukrainian authorities openly announce the organization of sabotage and subversive work," he said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at an FSB board that the activity of foreign security services in Russia is still intense with the Federal Security Service (FSB) preventing the activities of 53 staff employees and 386 agents in 2016.

Preparations to commit two terrorist attacks were foiled in 2016 in Russia's Southern Federal District, Nikolai Patrushev said Tuesday.

"Preparations for two terrorist acts were stopped, 119 crimes of a terrorist nature and 110 extremist crimes were registered," Patrushev said.

