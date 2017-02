MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He said that the Federal Security Service (FSB) in 2016 prevented the activities of 53 staff employees and 386 agents.

"Operative information shows that the activity of foreign special services in Russia does not decrease. Last year, the activity of 53 staff employees and 386 foreign intelligence agents was terminated," Putin said.

"It's important to neutralize the attempts of foreign special services to gain access to classified data, first of all, with regard to military-technical potential of our country," he emphasized.