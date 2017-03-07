Register
    949A Antei project's Tver nuclear-powered submarine

    Russian Navy's Long Arm: Antey Nuclear Subs to Carry Kalibr Cruise Missiles

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Kudenko
    Russia plans to upgrade its fleet of Antei-class nuclear-powered missile submarines with Kalibr long-range cruise missiles, Sputnik reported, citing Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov.

    Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu earlier said that high-precision weapons like the Kalibr missile system (NATO designation: SS-N-27A “Sizzler”) will eventually become the main element of Russia’s ability to deter a potential aggressor.

    “The Zvezda Shipyard is radically modernizing the Project 949A nuclear submarines to carry Kalibr cruise missiles and installing new systems of navigation and life-support,” Borisov said during a visit to Far Eastern facility.

    Project 949A Antey submarines displace 24,000 tons of water, are 154 meters long, 18 meters wide, have maximum submerged speed of up to 32 knots and can dive to 600 meters.

    The first multirole Yasen K-560 submarine, the Severodvinsk, by the pier of the Sevmash shipyard in Severodvinsk, Arkhangelsk Region. file photo
    © Photo: press-service of JSC "PO "Sevmas
    Russian New Yasen-Class Nuclear Subs Able to Carry All Sea-Based Cruise Missiles
    Designed to destroy enemy aircraft carriers, Antey subs are currently armed with six Granit cruise missiles and as many torpedo tubes.

    The Kalibr-class cruise missiles were first used in combat in October 2015, when the Gepard-class frigate Dagestan, part of the Caspian Flotilla, and three other Russian Navy corvettes launched 26 Kalibr-class cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea at 11 targets in Syria as part of Russia's aerial campaign against terrorists.

    Kalibr-class cruise missiles, the game-changing development by the Russian defense industry, can travel 50 to 150 meters above the ground and hit sea targets up to 350 kilometers away and ground targets more than 2,500 kilometers away.

    Their maximum deviation from the designated target is only three meters.

    Russian New Yasen-Class Nuclear Subs Able to Carry All Sea-Based Cruise Missiles
    Norway Arms Itself to Deflect Difficult-to-Detect Russian Subs
    Russian Navy to Stop Production of Borei-Class Nuclear Subs - Deputy Commander
      siberianhusky
      Russia is doing to the USA what Reagan did to Russia. And now the Russians are paying back in kind and having the Americans spending themselves in to oblivion.

      American deep government is out of control WikiLeaks just proved it with Vault 7. Who is going to stop them, definitely nobody in the government can or has the balls to do that.
