Register
18:05 GMT +305 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Women's rights activists from the UK Feminista organization, some dressed as suffragettes, stage a photo for the benefit of the media across the Houses of Parliament

    High Hopes: The 1917 Russian Revolution and Emancipation of Women

    © AP Photo/
    Russia
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Flashback to 1917: The Stories of the Russian Revolution (8)
    0 4210

    The Great Russian Revolution of 1917 and the events that proceeded, and followed it, saw the creation of the world’s first socialist state, which was committed to promoting the equality of men and women. Many early Russian feminists and workingwomen actively participated in the Revolution, and many more were affected by the events of that period.

    The turn of the 20th century saw the emergence of major feminist movements in Britain and in Russia. In Britain women demanded voting rights, while many of the demands made by women in Russia remain very much relevant today.

    “They argued that if relieved of their household chores they would be able to take part in public life. It was a very revolutionary idea back in those days,” Brazilian historian Ana Nemi said in an interview with Sputnik Brazil.

    A Doctor of History at the Universities of San Paulo and Lisbon, Ana Nemi, underscored the role played by Alexandra Kollontai, a Russian revolutionary, feminist, diplomat and the first woman ever to hold the post of a Cabinet minister.

    Soldiers of 1917 February Revolution.
    © Sputnik/
    Flashback to 1917: How the Russian Revolution Changed the World
    Kollontai, just like other Bolshevik leaders, argued that under capitalism only women who could afford hiring housekeepers enjoyed the luxury of being relieved from their everyday chores.

    “In her capacity of a People’s Commissar of Social Welfare, Alexandra Kollontai launched a nationwide campaign to open restaurants, public laundries and also schools and day care centers in a bid to relieve women of their routine homework and give them a chance to participate in public life,” Dr. Nami continued.

    “Simultaneously, Soviet women were now able to divorce their husbands and have an abortion – things that put Soviet Russia at the forefront of the feminist movement,” she added.

    Meanwhile, all these novelties were facing strong opposition from the very revolutionary government on whose behalf they were being implemented.

    “Leftist-minded men, especially those in the trade unions, feared that socially active women would take away their jobs, and this posed a serious problem,” Ana Nami observed.

    Under Josef Stalin, the feminist movement and women’s rights in general were put on the back burner though.

    Pushed out of the male-dominated Soviet power elite that was increasingly uncomfortable with her insistent advocacy of feminist issues, Alexandra Kollontai was appointed to the Foreign Ministry.

    “It was a sort of a privileged exile for her. Still, she did not leave Russia emigrate like did many of her friends unhappy about the direction the Revolution had taken during Stalin’s rule. In one of her books she wrote that the emancipation of women is an open-ended mission because it was never accomplished in the very country that was supposed to liberate all people,” Ana Nami emphasized.

    She said that she had learned from the fact that ”it is impossible to separate economic emancipation from a moral one,” because the 19th and 20th centuries failed to accommodate the demands women made in the 18th century, and many of them still live in abject poverty having to work twice as much as men.

    “The discussion of the events that took place in 1917 is of paramount importance today as we rethink the emancipation of women,” Ana Nami said in conclusion.

    The Russian Revolution, a pair of revolutions that shook Russia in 1917, plunged the country into a civil war and prompted hundreds of thousands from the Tsarist society's upper ranks to flee for their lives.

    Flag of Japan
    © Flickr/ Colin McMillen
    The Revolution of 1917: Why Japan Honors Its Russian Immigrants
    The main events of both revolutions took place in Petrograd, now known as St. Petersburg.

    The first one, known as the February Revolution, lasted from March 7 to March 16 (or February 22 to March 3 in the Julian calendar) 1917.

    The second is widely known as the October Uprising or Red October, with the main events starting with an armed insurrection in Petrograd on November 7 [October 25] 1917.

    This year, Russia marks the centenary of the events that changed the country forever.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    Flashback to 1917: The Stories of the Russian Revolution (8)

    Related:

    Flashback to 1917: How the Russian Revolution Changed the World
    The Revolution of 1917: Why Japan Honors Its Russian Immigrants
    Tags:
    public life, emancipation of women, 1917 Russian Revolution, voting rights, Alexandra Kollontai, Ana Nemi, Josef Stalin, Russia, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Palmyra: Before and After
    Palmyra: Before and After
    Cheap Border Wall Cartoon
    Build the Wall! Show Me the Money?
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok