Register
15:46 GMT +302 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Plane model in wind tunnel

    With a View to the Future: Why Russia Needs PAK DA Next-Gen Stealth Bomber

    © Photo: Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute
    Russia
    Get short URL
    2114150

    In a follow up to recent reports that Russian designers have made the first full-size model of the Russia's next-generation strategic bomber, known as the Advanced Long-Range Aviation Complex (PAK DA), Russian defense analysts explained why the country needs such an advanced aircraft.

    PAK DA
    © Photo: militaryrussia.ru
    Russia's Next-Gen Stealth Bomber to Replace Tu-22, Tu-95 and Tu-160 Planes
    The developers from Russia's Tupolev design bureau have recently created a full-size model of the prospective advanced long-range bomber, known by its Russian initials as PAK DA.

    The new aircraft is expected to make its first flight sometime before 2021, with the first deliveries starting in 2023. The first public demonstration of the aircraft is expected in 2018.

    It is estimated that the new aircraft will have an operational range of about 12,000 kilometers and travel at subsonic speeds. The plane’s airframe will consist of radar-absorbent material.

    Furthermore, it was reported that the new fifth generation bomber will be able to carry a 30-ton weapons payload including different variants of air-to-surface and air-to-air missiles as well as conventional and smart-guided bombs.

    The bomber "is to be equipped with the latest radio-electronic warfare equipment of domestic manufacture, unparalleled in terms of effectiveness," the designers revealed.

    It will have a flying wing design, which is a tailless fixed-wing aircraft that has no clearly defined fuselage. The crew, payload, fuel, and equipment are typically housed inside the main wing structure.

    The Tu-160 strategic bomber
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Sergeev
    Can't Be Touched: PAK DA's Forerunner, Russian Tu-160M2 Bomber to Get Universal Anti-Missile Shield
    The new aircraft is being designed to replace all three bombers currently in service with the Russian long-range aviation, including the Tu-22M3 long-range bomber and the Tu-95 and Tu-160 (aka the White Swan) strategic bombers.

    Commenting on the reports, Viktor Murakhovsky, Editor-in Chief of Arsenal of the Fatherland journal said that the new bomber will be a worthy replacement to the aircraft that were developed back in Soviet times.

    "The creation of a new aircraft is not a fast process. Thus the combat effectiveness of the existing fleet of the long-range aviation needs to be constantly maintained, partially with the help of modernization," he told RT channel.

    However these aircraft can't fly forever, he noted.

    The new bomber is expected to become one of the chains in the system of strategic "non-nuclear" deterrence.

    The PAK DA, he said, will have cutting-edge equipment and advanced air-launched weapons, most prominently, long-range cruise missiles and hypersonic striking powers.

    Meanwhile, military expert Vasily Kashin, Senior Research Fellow at the Moscow-based Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies noted that both Tu-95 and Tu-160 remain visible to the modern anti-missile defense systems, thus Russian Aerospace Forces do need a more modern aircraft with lesser radar visibility.

    "It will considerably expand our possibilities and will provide a certain advantage to our forces. It is quite expensive and complicated to create such an aircraft. Long-range combat aviation is not exploited as intensively as civil aviation, and so its working lifespan is considerably longer.

    On the whole, Russian long-range aviation is younger than that of the US," he said.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Tags:
    long range strike bomber, PAK DA, Tupolev Design Bureau, Vasily Kashin, Viktor Murakhovsky, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      kasivasantha
      No aircraft can beat the looks of the white swan.
    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      I highly do8ubt it will replace the TU 160, and leave alone the TU 22 3..

      Here is WHY. In a war, SPEED is of essence. The TU 160 have it's own niche in a battlefield.
      A ground battle group have little time to WASTE. The TU 160 can deliver FAST . The PAK DA is a more sophisticated thing not needed for terrorists. Or low level conflict.

      The SWAN with jammers can sneak into ANY radar defense, and be out before anyone notices.
      How you figure that out?
      RED FLAG!!
      India went with the SU 30. And demanded that all , near all was off of west planes. Oh well.

      U.S pilots said that what the MIG 21 did scared them out. The Indians were using Israeli jammers. The planes will disappear, then to re appear somewhere else!! That was the scary part.
      HINDI, tried to LOCK ON while hiding the plane, which doesn't really work.
      Now do ANYONE comprehend why SU had to re design the whole plane for INDIA?
      INDIA wants a REAL STEALTH.
      Russia uses other formula of thousands, of combinations Russia have.
      Sop saying the SWAN cannot get inside any radar complex is NOT accurate.. I could say way more from very long ago. But that is enough.
      The SWAN will remain.
      The TU 22 3 and next , can do same with smaller payloads, so expect the BRASS to keep them around too. In smaller numbers.

      The SU 24 modernized could challenge NATO best. ADD F 35. BUT need innovations. Still excellent for anti terror etc. And most theaters, just NOT where the best of NATO be. NOT ALONE. It could with escorts.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    Trump Scarecrows
    Not Coming to America! Illegal Border Crossings Fall
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok