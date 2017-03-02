Over 10 Baltic Fleet's Ships Participate in Antisubmarine Defense Drills

Youtube / Sputnik Russia's Baltic Fleet Marines Participate in Drills

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)More than 10 warships and supply vessels of the Baltic Fleet have left their bases to participate in the military exercises to work out antisubmarine and air defense, the fleet's press service said in a statement on Thursday.

"Today more than 10 warships, motor boats and supply vessels of the Baltic Fleet have left their permanent bases and went to the assigned area of the Baltic Sea to carry out military exercises within the framework of the training plan," the statement said.

The statement added that the ships of the fleet would train antisubmarine and air defense and would conduct gun practice.

According to the statement, minesweepers as well as missile vessels participate in the exercises.

