Number One With a Bullet: Russia's New T-50 Jet Gets Sophisticated Shells

The Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta quoted Sergey Rusakov, the head of the Russian concern Tekhmash, as saying that Russia's fifth generation fighter jet, the T-50, has been equipped with aircraft cannon shells that feature synthetic polymer navigation equipment.

According to him, a batch of these sophisticated 30-mm shells have already been produced in Russia. Rusakov said that they will add significantly to the survivability of an aircraft's guns.

The main new feature of the shells is that their steering components are made of a special plastic, according to Rusakov.

This significantly increases the combat effectiveness of 30-millimeter guns, especially when firing multiple-round bursts.

The multi-purpose T-50 fighter jet, also known as the PAK FA, made its maiden flight in January 2010.

© Photo: YouTube/UACRussia Test of a cannon for the T-50 PAK FA

A year later, the aircraft was presented at the MAKS-2011 air show. Mass production of the plane is due to begin later in 2017.

It is a single-seat, twin-engine jet fighter, and the first operational aircraft in the Russian Aerospace Forces to use stealth technology.

The warplane was designed by the Sukhoi Design Bureau. The aircraft will be used to achieve air superiority and assist in ground attacks.

