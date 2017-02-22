Russian Armed Forces 58% Equipped with Modern Weaponry - Defense Minister

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Russian Armed Forces are 58.3 percent equipped with new weaponry, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday.

"The Russian Armed Forces' provision with modern armaments in constant combat readiness units stands at 58.3 percent," Shoigu said speaking in the State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament.

He said the provision of the Strategic Missile Forces (SMF) with modern weaponry in 2016 was 62 percent, and the share of new armaments in the strategic nuclear triad was 60 percent last year.

Shoigu said Russia's Navy was 74 percent equipped with new weapons, and the Airborne Troops were 47 percent equipped.

The Russian defense minister said the share of modern armaments in Russia's Armed Forces by the end of 2017 should exceed 62 percent.

As many as 99 percent of launchers of Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces are in the state of combat readiness, Sergei Shoigu said.

"[A total of] 99 percent of launchers of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces are in the state of combat readiness, 96 percent of which are in the state of constant readiness for combat launch," Shoigu said speaking at the Russian parliament.

