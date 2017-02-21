Russia Begins Sukhoi T-50 Fighter Missile, Bomb Armament Tests

"The evaluation of the aircraft systems, the integration of aviation weapons, including guided air-to-air, air-to-surface missiles, as well as bombs is underway. This is a very important stage of the test, which, in fact, aims to confirm all the fighting qualities of the T-50," Borisov told Rossiyskaya Gazeta in an interview.
He stressed that the adoption of such an aircraft would enhance the capabilities of the Russian combat aircraft fleet.
Russian Sukhoi T-50 (PAK FA) is the fifth-generation stealth fighter. It is a single-seat, twin-engine multirole jet fighter designed for air superiority and attack roles.
