Russia Begins Sukhoi T-50 Fighter Missile, Bomb Armament Tests

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Tests of the Russian fifth-generation fighter T-50 (PAK FA) are in the process of the integration of missile and bomb armament, Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said Tuesday.

"The evaluation of the aircraft systems, the integration of aviation weapons, including guided air-to-air, air-to-surface missiles, as well as bombs is underway. This is a very important stage of the test, which, in fact, aims to confirm all the fighting qualities of the T-50," Borisov told Rossiyskaya Gazeta in an interview.

He stressed that the adoption of such an aircraft would enhance the capabilities of the Russian combat aircraft fleet.

Russian Sukhoi T-50 (PAK FA) is the fifth-generation stealth fighter. It is a single-seat, twin-engine multirole jet fighter designed for air superiority and attack roles.

