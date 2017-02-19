Boosting Naval Power: Russia Plans to Build 40 New-Gen Minesweepers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A total of 40 12700 coastal minesweepers will join the Russian Navy in the long term, with seven ships of this type expected to be built soon, commander Vladimir Korolyov said Sunday.

"We’ve recently raised the flag on the lead ship, the Alexander Obukhov. The Navy will have another seven ships of this class built in the near future. In the long term, the Navy fleet will get at least 40 minesweepers," Adm. Korolyov told Russia’s Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

Project 12700 vessels are designed to detect and destroy mines at safe distances on naval base territory. The minesweepers have a full displacement of 890 tonnes and are 61 meters (200 feet) in length and 10 meters wide.

The first ship was laid down in 2011 and launched in 2014, with a total of four vessels set to be built. Last November, the Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard said that Russia’s third project 12700 coastal minesweeper will be laid down in early 2017.

Last December, Russia contracted for seven more Project 12700-class coastal minesweepers for the Navy.

Speaking on Sunday, the Navy commander underscored the importance of keeping the minesweeping fleet up to date when they accompany Navy groups on their overseas missions. A lot of attention is paid to designing and building next-generation minesweepers and equipping them with automated search and detonation devices.