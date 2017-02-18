Putin's Decree Declares Donetsk, Lugansk Residents' Docs Valid in Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The decree concerns academic certificates, birth certificates, marriage or divorce certificates, documents evidencing name changes, death certificates, transport registration certificates, and vehicle license plates.
"IDs, academic certificates, birth certificates, marriage or divorce certificates, documents evidencing name changes, death certificates, transport registration certificates, and vehicle license plates, issued by corresponding local authorities to permanent residents of these regions who are citizens of Ukraine or are stateless, are hereby declared valid," the statement read.
Kiev launched a special military operation in Ukraine’s southeast in April 2014, after local residents refused to recognize the new Ukrainian authorities, which came to power as a result of a coup.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Acknowledgement of regions ?
ViTran