MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Last November, Putin said that Russia should accelerate the development in the Far East and the Arctic regions.

"We need to continue the improvement and reinforcement of border areas with poor infrastructure thus far, including the Far Eastern boundaries and the Arctic region," Putin said.

Russia has recently identified the development of the country’s Arctic areas as a top priority. In July 2016, President Vladimir Putin unveiled a new strategy to strengthen Russia’s civil and military capabilities in the region.