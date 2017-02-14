Register
17:33 GMT +314 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Left to right: Bell tower of Ivan the Great, building of Senate in Moscow's Kremlin

    Almost Half of Russians Feel Unaffected by Western Sanctions

    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Russia
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Western Sanctions Against Russia (696)
    115410

    Almost a half of Russian people (46 percent) believe they are not economically affected by the consequences of sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia, a survey by the Moscow-based Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) revealed on Tuesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At the same time, 25 percent of the surveyed said that the influence of sanctions on the life of Russian people was noticeable, while 24 percent said that the influence of sanctions was minor, the poll, conducted on February 6, showed.

    The public opinion is divided on the issue of how the sanctions affect the economy of Russia, with 39 percent of the surveyed believing that the sanctions have a minor effect, while 38 percent said that the restrictive measures had a significant negative effect, according to the poll.

    Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin, left foreground, inspects new weapons and equipment during a visit to the Central Scientific Research Institute of Precise Mechanical Engineering (TSNIITOCHMASH) in the Moscow region.
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Mamontov
    One Does Not Simply Break Russia's Will by Threats - Deputy PM on EU Sanctions
    Most of the respondents (60 percent) said that the Western countries are interested in lifting sanctions against Russia, while 17 percent said that both Russia and the West were interested in the cancellation.

    The opinion poll was conducted among 1,000 people, aged 18 and older. The maximum margin of error is no higher than 3.8 percent.

    Since 2014, relations between Russia and the European Union and the United States, deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine. Brussels, Washington and their allies introduced several rounds of sanctions against Russia on the pretext of its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, which Moscow has repeatedly denied. In response to the restrictive measures, Russia has imposed a food embargo on some products originating in countries that have targeted it with sanctions.

    Topic:
    Western Sanctions Against Russia (696)

    Related:

    Kremlin Denies Russia-US Talks on Lifting Sanctions
    Slovenia Views Relations With Russia as Positive Despite EU Sanctions - FM
    EU to Remain United on Anti-Russia Sanctions, Hopes US to Be United as Well
    Russia Sanctions Review Act Targets Moscow, US President Trump - Ambassador
    Tags:
    poll, sanctions, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      I said it then and keep repeating it. MODERN RUSSIA IS NOT the SOVIET UNION .
      Ukraine will taste real BAD to E.U and NATO. They so STUPID they don't see straight.

      WORST, with this coup , the world learned the TRUTH. E.U is a group of CHARLATAN'S LIARS, CHEATS , BACK STABBERS>
      E.U demise is already in high gear.

      And no one will be able to save it. UNLESS Russian FOOLS, do ..well..it always been MY DREAM.... EURO-EURASIAN UNION.
      Where you can drive from Spain to FAR EAST, take a fast FERRY, to KURIL'S. t5hen keep going thru ALL ex Soviet states.
      BUT Russia is failing to DO what it most.. UNITE CIS, EEU is mandatory.
      CIS/EEU should be in ONE alliance ONLY.. Where all members could just cross borders, live thrive where they want, without pr-conditions. Not even criminal records. YES IF they commit a crime, they will PAY for it.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Liberal leader Justin Trudeau arrives at the polling station with his wife and children.
    Love is in the Air: World Leaders and Their Other Halves
    Rise and Shine
    Rise and Shine
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok