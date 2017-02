© AFP 2016/ ALEXANDER NEMENOV As Many as 99% of 400 ICBMs of Russia's Strategic Missile Forces in Combat Readiness

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Snap combat readiness inspections of military formations and units have gone underway in Russia's Western Military District, the district's press service said Tuesday.

"The snap inspection of the district's units and formations started today in accordance with the decision of acting commander of the Western Military District Lt. Gn. Victor Astapov," the service said.

The drills brought to high alert the district's infantry, artillery, missile and aerospace defense brigades, as well as control brigades and support units.

