Russia to Hold Negotiations on S-400 Deliveries to India During Aero India 2017

–

BENGALURU (Sputnik)Russia will negotiate a deal on delivering S-400 systems to India during Aero India-2017 international aerospace exhibition, the Rostec state corporation's director for international cooperation said Tuesday.

"Everything is in the process, consultations are held, they will be also held here," Victor Kladov told journalists, answering a question on when the contract on delivering S-400 systems to India will be signed.

The S-400 is Russia's next-generation air defense system, carrying three different types of missiles capable of destroying aerial targets at a short-to-extremely-long range. The weapon is capable of tracking and destroying all existing aerial targets, including ballistics and cruise missiles.

The general agreement on supplying India with S-400 system was reached during October meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi within the framework of BRICS summit in Goa.

Aero India-2017 aerospace exhibition is taking place from February 14 to February 18 at the Air Force Station Yelahanka in the Indian city of Bengaluru. Russian companies will present 400 military products at the exhibition that is expected to be attended by over 750 companies from India and around the world.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!