Russia's Contract to Sell S-400 Missile Systems to China at Production Stage

BANGALORE (India) (Sputnik)Russia's contract on the sale of S-400 missile systems to China is at the manufacturing stage, the Rostec state corporation's director for international cooperation said Tuesday.

"Thus far there is an operating contract signed with China on the supply of S-400, it is in the production phase," Victor Kladov told reporters.

He added that the systems are highly popular on the international arms market.

"Indeed, the S-400 is in high demand on the world market. A number of countries expressed a desire to purchase the S-400, but the production capacity is limited," Kladov pointed out.

The S-400 is Russia's next-generation air defense system, carrying three different types of missiles capable of destroying aerial targets at a short-to-extremely-long range. The weapon is capable of tracking and destroying all existing aerial targets, including ballistics and cruise missiles.

Besides systems' delivery to China, in October Moscow agreed supply of the S-400s to India.

