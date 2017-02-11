Snowden's Lawyer Says Russia Has No Reason for Whistleblower's Extradition to US

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday, US media reports suggested citing unnamed US intelligence officials that Russian leadership is considering turning Snowden over to the United States.

"Russia has no reasons for extradition of Edward Snowden to the United States… The issue regarding Snowden has been solved within the framework of the existing legislation. Edward does not violate laws. No one in Russia considers his extradition, it is out of the question," Kucherena said.

© REUTERS/ Glenn Greenwald/Laura Poitras Edward Snowden Denies Reports That Russia Will Hand Him Over to Washington

He added that the "speculations" on the issue are not the first ones and had been initially voiced by former intelligence employees and then disseminated by mainstream media.

Meanwhile, Snowden himself mocked the report, saying on Twitter earlier in the day that "Finally: irrefutable evidence that I never cooperated with Russian intel. No country trades away spies, as the rest would fear they're next."

Finally: irrefutable evidence that I never cooperated with Russian intel. No country trades away spies, as the rest would fear they're next. https://t.co/YONqZ1gYqm — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) 10 февраля 2017 г.

In 2013 Snowden, who started revealing the information about US global surveillance, sought refuge in Russia after he fled the United States in order to escape up to 30 years in prison on charges of espionage and theft of government property.

In August 2014, the whistleblower received a three-year residence permit to live in Russia, which was later extended until 2020.