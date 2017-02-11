Register
15:14 GMT +311 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Former National Security Agency, NSA contractor and whistleblower Edward Snowden follows the 2014 Carl von Ossietzky Medal award ceremony by the International League for Human Rights via live video transmission in Berlin, Germany, Sunday Dec. 14,2014

    Snowden's Lawyer Says Russia Has No Reason for Whistleblower's Extradition to US

    © AP Photo/ dpa,Wolfgang Kumm
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 7410

    The issue of potential extradition of National Security Agency (NSA) employee and whistleblower Edward Snowden to the United States is not on Moscow's agenda, Snowden's lawyer Anatoly Kucherena told Sputnik on Saturday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday, US media reports suggested citing unnamed US intelligence officials that Russian leadership is considering turning Snowden over to the United States.

    "Russia has no reasons for extradition of Edward Snowden to the United States… The issue regarding Snowden has been solved within the framework of the existing legislation. Edward does not violate laws. No one in Russia considers his extradition, it is out of the question," Kucherena said.

    Edward Snowden
    © REUTERS/ Glenn Greenwald/Laura Poitras
    Edward Snowden Denies Reports That Russia Will Hand Him Over to Washington
    He added that the "speculations" on the issue are not the first ones and had been initially voiced by former intelligence employees and then disseminated by mainstream media.

    Meanwhile, Snowden himself mocked the report, saying on Twitter earlier in the day that "Finally: irrefutable evidence that I never cooperated with Russian intel. No country trades away spies, as the rest would fear they're next."

    In 2013 Snowden, who started revealing the information about US global surveillance, sought refuge in Russia after he fled the United States in order to escape up to 30 years in prison on charges of espionage and theft of government property.

    In August 2014, the whistleblower received a three-year residence permit to live in Russia, which was later extended until 2020.

    Related:

    Edward Snowden Denies Reports That Russia Will Hand Him Over to Washington
    Snowden Cautions Russia Against Enacting New ‘Big Brother’ Bill on Terrorism
    Russia Has Not Received Snowden Extradition Requests From US - Lawyer
    Pardon My French: Edward Snowden Tweets on Presidential Election in France
    Tags:
    extradition, Anatoly Kucherena, Edward Snowden, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Dead in the Water
    Dead in the Water
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok